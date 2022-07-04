Kejriwal pledges to visit Gujarat each week & address people's issues

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to visit Gujarat every week and raise people's issues related to education, power, health sector, and agriculture, among others.

Addressing a gathering at the Bijli Samvad, Kejriwal slammed the BJP leaders who are opposing free power for the people of Gujarat.

"One BJP leader is saying Gujaratis don't want free services. I fail to understand such leaders. As MLAs, MPs, and ministers, they all get free power, but when we promise to offer the same to the people, they are against it."

The AAP leader added, "Do you know why BJP leaders are against providing free electricity to the common man? Because if they get free power, whom will they loot?"