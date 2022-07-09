Delhi is preparing to impose significant fines on offenders of the SUP ban

After carrying out more than 3,500 inspections across industrial areas along with awareness drives in connection with the ban on single-use plastic (SUP), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday said it is gearing up to fine violators -- ranging from Rs 6-10 lakh -- from next week onwards.

After the SUP ban from July 1, the Delhi government had announced to take it easy till July 10 and focus on awareness drives. Now, starting from July 11, the authorities are gearing up to take strict measures to ensure the complete implementation of the ban.

Three apps have been launched by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as it enforced the SUP ban -- one for business and industrial units to register themselves, second for the state governments to post their monitoring efforts, and third for the consumers and common citizens to alert the administration or air their grievances in connection with the ban.

"In all, our 15 teams are crisscrossing Delhi's industrial units - especially north, northwest, and west Delhi areas - that are into manufacture of either polythene or products made of SUP. Our awareness drives have resulted in 100-odd registrations on the registration App," said a DPCC official.

After CPCB conducted virtual training for state PCBs or the PCCs, the DPCC now is conducting training for the local bodies. Asked why it took so long to train after the ban was imposed, the official said, "Since last year, different training programs have been conducted. This is only the latest in the series."