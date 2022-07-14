Delhi Police likely to file a charge sheet in the Jahangirpuri violence case

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is likely to file a charge sheet in the Jahangirpuri violence case, sources said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police have arrested 37 people so far and the charge sheet will mention the names of the conspirators.

Sources privy to the investigation told IANS that the charge sheet will be over 2000 pages in which three persons have been named as the prime accused.

"Tarbez, Irshfil, and Mohammed Ansar are the main accused among 37. Irshfil is on the run in the case. We will furnish it before the Rohini Court," the source said.