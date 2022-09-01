A huge difference between the words & the actions of Arvind Kejriwal, says Anna Hazare in his recent letter

In his recent letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the famous social activist Anna Hazare has condemned the new liquor policy of the Delhi government. In his letter to Kejriwal, Anna clearly says that the Chief Minister is Intoxicated in power. He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party, which was born after causing damage to the historic India Against Corruption movement, is now on the same path as other political parties, and this is painful to see. Anna added that the new liquor policy of the Kejriwal government will encourage the sale and consumption of liquor in the capital and will also give rise to corruption.

Citing a complete liquor ban in his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, Anna reminded his former colleague Kejriwal about his book 'Swaraj' which advocates a ban on alcohol. Anna reminded Kejriwal of his old days, the times when Kejriwal praised the ban on liquor, bidi, cigarettes etc. during his visit to Anna's village. Anna also reminded Kejriwal about his book 'Swaraj', which he wrote before joining politics. Anna pointed out that, in his book, Kejriwal had written big idealistic things about his gram sabha liquor policy, but after becoming the CM, Kejriwal has forgotten the ideals and the ideology for which he stood. This is the first time that Anna has written a letter to Kejriwal since he became the CM of Delhi.

In the letter, Anna clearly warned Kejriwal that the new policy will increase the sale and consumption of liquor. It would give rise to more liquor shops and result in them being opened at any place. According to Anna, this policy will also increase corruption and thus it is not in the interest of the public at all. Anna said that the way the Kejriwal government has decided to bring the new liquor policy shows that just like the intoxication of alcohol, there is an intoxication of power in the party. It shows that Kejriwal is intoxicated in it.

Anna explained that after becoming the CM, Kejriwal has forgotten about the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act. He said that rather than making efforts to bring a strong Lokayukta law, the Kejriwal government has brought a policy on liquor which is bound to ruin people's lives, especially the lives of women. This shows that there is a huge difference between the words and the actions or deeds of the Kejriwal government, says Anna.

Moreover, it was on 23 December 2016 when Anna Hazare had asked questions and reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promises. It was in the same period when Anna referred to a letter sent to Arvind Kejriwal by Dr Munish Raizada, a neonatologist based in Chicago and the director of the documentary series named 'Transparency: Pardarshita web series'. The letter written by Dr Raizada stated that in June 2016, the records of the donors went missing from the party's website. During the same period, Dr Raizada had also organized a satyagraha named 'No Donation (No Chanda)' at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

