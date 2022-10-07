Delhi LG directs Chief Secretary to probe alleged non-payment of salary to Dalit workers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has directed the Chief Secretary to look into a complaint of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) citing non-payment of bills to the tune of Rs 16 crore by Delhi Government to over 1000 Dalit workers engaged in cleaning of sewer lines in the national capital through Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Expressing displeasure over this delay in payments, the LG said this was a "serious matter' and asked the CS to take immediate steps to clear all "genuine claims" of these Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali so that these marginalized workers do not face any hardship during the festivals, said a source.

The direction has come in wake of a representation made by DICCI led by chairman Milind Kamble who met the LG on September 30, complaining about the apathy of the Delhi Government towards these Dalit workers who are the first generation entrepreneurs.

Delhi Jal Board signed an agreement with DICCI for implementing a technology-based solution for sewer cleaning to eliminate manual scavenging in Delhi on February 28, 2019. Under the agreement, 189 contractors from marginalized communities were engaged by DJB for cleaning the sewer lines. These contractors engaged over 1000 sanitation workers who are responsible for the cleaning of sewers in the DJB areas.