Gujarat AAP Chief Gopal Italia detained for ruckus outside NCW office

The women's panel accused Gujarat AAP Chief Gopal Italia of using abusive language which was, as per it, gender-biased, misogynistic, extremely shameful, and condemnable. Italia reached the NCW office after getting the summon but was accompanied by slogan-shouting party workers. At this, NCW chief Rekha Sharma then called the police seeking security, saying that she was left with no other option.

Sharma also said that Italia had remained evasive and said that he didn't know Hindi. A police team then reached the NCW office and took Italia along to a nearby police station, where he was asked why he brought hundreds of supporters to create a ruckus.

Meanwhile, Gujarat AAP Chief Gopal Italia alleged that at the NCW office, Sharma used abusive language against him, and threatened him that she would have him arrested. The NCW chief refuted his claim, accusing him of lying. She said that Italia was now speaking Hindi whereas, at the NCW, he was claiming that he didn't know Hindi. (KB/IANS)