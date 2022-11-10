Delhi Excise Scam: Two businessmen arrested by ED

In a fresh development in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested two more persons.

According to sources, two businessmen from South India -- Sharath Reddy K. and Binoy Babu -- were placed under arrest. Both will be produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court later in the day. The ED is all set to seek their custodial remand.

Sources have also claimed that Babu and Reddy played a crucial role in the scam.

Earlier, Dinesh Arora, a close aide of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that he wanted to be an approver in the case.