Delhi: Underage girl sexually assaulted on Christmas

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 50-year-old man in a park in west Delhi's Sagarpur area on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who lives in the same area, has been arrested.

The incident took place on Christmas Day on Sunday when the girl, along with her friends, was returning after visiting a nearby church.

According to a senior police official, around 8 p.m. on December 25, the accused posed as a police officer and approached the girl and her friend while they were returning home.