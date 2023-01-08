Delhi: Minor girl shoots rapist's mother

"On enquiry, it was found that Khursheeda runs a grocery shop and a girl aged between 16 or 17 years came into the shop and shot her with a pistol. Primary enquiry further revealed that the alleged girl had registered a case under Section 328 (administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt etc.), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and four POCSO Act against son of Khursheeda in 2021," said the official.