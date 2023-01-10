New Delhi: A temple seen hazy as a thick layer of fog engulfs around the area on a cold day, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 09, 2023. (Photo: Qamar Sibtain/IANS)

Delhi Delhi: National capital gets relief from cold; fog affects visibility Cold wave conditions eased in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India, however dense fog lowered visibility to just 50 meters, affecting surface and air traffic movement.