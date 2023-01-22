St. Stephen's College in is a state of 'disrepair'





When an IANS reporter reached the college on Saturday to know more about the issue, a security guard present there refused him entry. The guard did not even allow the reporter to talk to the management inside the college premises.



IANS then got in touch with Nandita Narayan, a professor at St. Stephen's College who is also the president of the Joint Forum for Movement on Education. Commenting on the state of disrepair in the college, Narayan told IANS that it was like this earlier.



"The plaster of the ceiling was broken, and bricks were visible. Chairs were placed under that place for safety reasons. So that if any part of the roof falls, there is no harm," she added.



She said that recently when she was going to take classes, she did not notice the chairs.



"The chairs were not there, but I did not pay attention to whether the roof has been repaired. Maybe they have repaired the roof, I have no idea. I didn't pay attention to this," she added.



Narayan also said that it is possible that now that part of the roof has been repaired.