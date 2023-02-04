Delhi: Shop owner held for 'fake robbery'

A Delhi shop owner has been arrested for allegedly staging a fake robbery of Rs 1 lakh, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

Police said that the accused identified as Nawal Kumar Jha, 45, resident of Budh Vihar, Rohini had filed an FIR with police claiming that when he was returning to his toy shop after delivering the items, two bike-borne men wearing helmets intercepted his vehicle and assaulted him with a paper cutter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the matter was reported by Jha wherein he stated that he had received Rs one lakh as payment for toys that he had delivered in his tempo from Kanjhawala to a shop near Filmistan.