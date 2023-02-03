Delhi : 3-year-old girl gang-raped

A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a forest area in south Delhi, the police said on Friday.

The police have arrested the accused duo, who have been identified as Ramniwas Panika (27) and Shaktiman Singh (22), both residents of Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh.

The police said the two used to work as helpers at Bhumi Green Company, which deals in garbage recycling. It is also learned that both the accused are married.

According to a senior police officer, a woman along with her three-year-old daughter came to the Fatehpur Beri police station on Friday and complained in this regard.