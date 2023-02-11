Delhi: Man arrested for snatching bag full of cash

Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly snatching the bag of a person that had cash of around Rs 2 lakh in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, an official said on Saturday.



The accused has been identified as Sintu Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bihar.



A police officer said that Yadav, along with his associates, used to come to Delhi, especially from Bihar, periodically by train in order to commit robbery and snatching, and later returned to their native places.



According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), a 55 year-old man, Mohammad Sharif, who works with a businessman dealing in tyres in Lahori Gate, reported that he was going to market to meet his employer after collecting cash Rs 1,97,200 from Naya Bazar on Friday.