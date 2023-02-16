Najafgarh Horror: What happened on the night Nikki Yadav was murdered?

The 23-year-old Nikki Yadav and her alleged killer-cum-live-in partner Sahil Gehlot were planning to elope and had even gone to Nizammudin railway station but failed to get tickets for Goa, said an official privy to the investigation.

According to the official, on February 9 night, the accused Gehlot, a resident of Mitraon village, went to meet the woman at her Uttam Nagar residence where she lived with her younger sister.

"Gehlot stayed there for two-three hours and later both of them went to Nizammudin railway station. But as they could not get tickets to Goa, they changed their plan to Himachal Pradesh and reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate," said the official.