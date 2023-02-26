Delhi: DTC bus driver arrested for crushing a woman to death

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a DTC bus driver, identified as Mohit Kumar, who was wanted in connection with a case of death caused by negligence.

A senior police officer said that on February 24, a PCR call was received informing that a woman was crushed to death by a speeding bus near the Masoodpur flyover. After receiving the information, a police team was sent to the spot.

The police took the injured woman -- later identified as Renu (45) -- to the Fortis hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her body was sent to the Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.