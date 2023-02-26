Delhi Excise Policy scam: 'CBI has bureaucrat's statement, WhatsApp chats as proof' against Manish Sisodia

A source in the CBI has claimed that the probe agency has retrieved some WhatsApp chats which indicate that the details related to the Delhi Excise Policy were shared with a few businessmen "in advance", which was against the rules.



The fresh details have emerged hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after a day-long questioning on Sunday, arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy scam.



The source claimed that besides the chats, a bureaucrat had also recorded his statement against Sisodia.



The CBI also alleged that Sisodia has destroyed evidence.



"We asked about the chats and the statement of the bureaucrat... but Sisodia was evasive and did not answer any of the questions," the source claimed.



These were a few more grounds which led to the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party leader.



Meanwhile, an official said that on Monday at around 10.30 a.m., Sisodia would be taken to a government hospital for medical examination.



After the medical test, the deputy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be taken to the Rouse Avenue Court complex at around 1 p.m.



Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after eight-hour-long questioning.

(SJ/IANS)