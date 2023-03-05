Police case against Delhi SMC coordinator for 'I Love Manish Sisodia' posters

A case has been registered against the Delhi governments School Management Committee (SMC) coordinator on Saturday for allegedly putting up posters supporting former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who's presently in CBI custody in connection with the 2021-22 excise policy case, on the main gate of a Delhi government school at the Shastri Park area, an official said.

A senior police officer said that the FIR has been registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act at the Shastri Park police station.

According to the FIR, which has been accessed by IANS, on Friday morning, SMC coordinator Gajala in convenience with the principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Shastri Park, asked girl students of the school to get a desk at the school gate following which a large flex of Sisodia was hung on the main gate.