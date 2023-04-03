When will MRI Machine reach to GTB Hospital as promised by Kejriwal ?

“Tenders done for 5 MRI and 10 CT Scan. They'll come in 4 month’s. It'll take sometime to correct decades of misgovernance.”

These words are not those of anyone else but of Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party, sitting in the chair of the Chief Minister of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal gave this announcement through a tweet on July 23, 2016. Now we are in April 2023, which means almost 7 years have passed since Arvind Kejriwal's tweet, but the deadline for Arvind Kejriwal's claim of "5 MRI machines coming in 4 months" has not been fulfilled yet.