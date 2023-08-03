Delhi: 18 held in fake call centre swindle targeting US citizens

"The raid yielded the discovery of 12 functional laptops connected via two routers, which were used by 14 telecallers. The laptops contained applications like Micro SIP and X lite, as well as recordings of customer interactions and scripted conversations," said the Special CP.

All 14 telecallers were present during the raid, and three other persons involved in the operation were also arrested.

They were identified as Armaan (25), Ranveer Singh (27) and Ravinder Singh (28), all residents of Jalandhar in Punjab. Additionally, Aman Duggal, arrested in Gurugram, was linked to the operation at the instance of Ranveer Singh.

The questioning of the accused persons revealed that the premises were rented by Maninder alias Sonu, who, along with Aman Duggal and Ranveer Singh, had a partnership in running the fake call centre.

"The call center's modus operandi involved displaying pop-ups on customers' laptops/computer systems, showing the contact number of the fake call centre. Victims would then fall into the trap of the fraudulent operation through these pop-ups. Telecallers would falsely inform the victims that their laptops/systems had been hacked, prompting them to seek technical support via the toll-free number provided in the pop-ups. The telecallers followed a pre-written script on their laptops during conversations with the victims," the Special CP added.

The fraudsters would also threaten the victims by claiming that child pornography content had been downloaded onto their systems which is a a serious offence.