Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi celebrates forty-five glorious years of timeless hospitality

Taj Mahal Hotel:- The iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi, one of the most distinguished addresses of the national capital, proudly celebrated the completion of its remarkable transformation setting a new benchmark in hospitality. The grand re-imagining of the Taj Mahal, New Delhi is a testament to its enduring 45-year legacy, skillfully intertwining the cherished echoes of the past with the sophistication of the present.

Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director, Operations and General Manager of Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, “Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been a cherished landmark of elegance, warmth and luxury for generations. As custodians of a rich legacy and inspired by the patronage of our guests, we have gloriously re-imagined the Capital’s jewel to bring you splendidly redefined spaces and an unparalleled culinary legacy. We welcome guests to experience Delhi’s veritable institution again and to rediscover a re-imagined grand legacy.”

The distinctive transformation of the hotel was thoughtfully executed in planned phases over three years. Among the redesigned spaces, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi has unveiled – a re-imagined avatar of The Chambers, India’s first and most revered business club with Albero, a 60-seater restaurant, seven meeting rooms, The Chambers Lounge, a sophisticated bar and a cigar lounge; Luxury Residences, a home in the heart of the Capital offering fully serviced one and two-bedroom residences with elegant living and dining spaces and a bespoke selection Signature Suites like Raisina- The Grand Presidential, Rambagh – The Presidential and the Maharaja Suite – a tribute to the legendary symbol of aviation; and the curated offerings of the Taj Club.