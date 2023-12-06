Indian airport lounges: Where to find the best local cuisine

Indian airport lounges: Travelling is an experience that tantalises all our senses. From the sight of new horizons to the sound of adventure, and the touch of different cultures, it's a journey that's as much about the food as it is about the destination.

Airports, while often considered transient spaces, can offer a gateway to the culinary treasures of a region. Indian airport lounges, in particular, are where you can unroll on a flavourful journey even before you've taken off. In this article, we will explore the cuisines offered at airport lounges of some of the key cities in India, and discover the hidden gems in terms of the local cuisine they have to offer.

Goa's Foodie Delights

Goa, known for its pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, is also a treasure trove of delicious local cuisine. As you wait for your flight at Goa International Airport, also known as the Manohar International Airport - be sure to sample some of the state's delectable dishes. Known for the state-of-the-art facilities, Encalm Lounge at the Goa airport is serves the best of delicacies and provides an amazing seating area where travellers can unwind.The lounges are known to serve the local food with great variety and finesse. The Goan cuisine is a fusion of flavours influenced by its rich history, blending Portuguese and Indian culinary traditions.

One cannot miss "GoanSorak Coconut Curry" – a mouthwatering dish made from Goan coconuts and onions, garlic and chillies, seasoned with a mix of aromatic spices. If you have a sweet tooth, savour "Bebinca," a traditional Goan dessert. This layered pudding is a sweet delight, rich with coconut and jaggery.

Delhi's Diversity In Food

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi offers an array of dining experiences that reflect the city's diverse culinary landscape. There are various lounges at the IGI Airport, but the flagship lounges offer a different level of diversity altogether when it comes to the cuisines. Right from chefs preparing international cuisines with the Delhi touch, to inducing live stations from chefs presenting the best of the capital, right in front of your eyes - the Delhi Airport experience promises to be an amazing one.