Striking Farmers in India Complete Fourth Round of Talks With Government

Striking Farmers in India:- Protesting farm leaders and government officials in India completed a fourth round of talks Monday.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said India is offering the farmers guaranteed support prices for several crops for five years to be paid by co-operative groups that the government supports.

Goyal said there will be no limit on the amount of crops the cooperatives can buy.

The farm leaders must now consult with India’s farmers to decide whether to accept the government’s plan.

Earlier this month, police in India fired tear gas shells at hundreds of farmers who were marching toward the capital, New Delhi, in a mass protest demanding crop price guarantees.

In some protest locations, mobile internet service was suspended and social media accounts were blocked.

Spearheaded by farmers from North Indian states of Punjab and Haryana that are known as India’s breadbasket, the protestors said the government has failed to meet promises it made after they called off a year-long protest in 2021.

Demonstrations were set to be held Monday, but those plans were placed on hold as farm leaders met with government officials.

The farmers also want the government to keep promises it has made to double their incomes, give pensions to farmers and farm laborers and waive loans taken by farmers.

Farmers say agriculture is no longer viable because crop prices have not kept pace with the rising overhead costs such as fertilizer, diesel and seeds. They also say crop yields have become more uncertain due to the growing frequency of extreme weather events. VOA/SP