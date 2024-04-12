Dr Raizada appeals to the steadfast volunteers of Anna Aandolan to join BLP

Bharatiya Liberal Party President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has called on all the steadfast volunteers of Anna Andolan to join Bharatiya Liberal Party to fulfill the dream of Vywastha Parivartan (System reform). Speaking on the resignation of Delhi cabinet minister Raj Kumar Anand, Dr Raizada said that the boat of Corrupt Kejriwal and AAP is now sinking. “Ten years of the AAP government was full of Corruption, fraud and deceit”, said Dr Raizada.

Talking about the series of corruption charges on the Incumbent CM, Party President Dr Raizada said that the true face of Arvind kejriwal is being gradually exposed. “His (Arvind Kejriwal) involvement in the liquor scam case has exposed his true face. Even after all this, he is refusing to show even a minimum political morality and continues to play legal games from the jail instead of resigning”, said Dr Raizada. “Its (AAP) own MLAs have started realizing that corrupt and jailed Arvind Kejriwal has started hurting their future also”.

Party President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada has appealed to the volunteers of Anna Aandolan and India Against Corruption (IAC) to come and join Bharatiya Liberal Party(BLP) to support the politics of righteousness.

Bharatiya Liberal Party is committed to reclaim the politics of righteousness and accountability. BLP has adopted two resolutions to safeguard from misuse of political power: 1) The top leadership of BLP will not itself contest election, 2) The candidates contesting in the next Delhi Assembly Election will be selected by the people (Lok Ummedwar). Bharatiya Liberal Party will conduct a Social Election to choose the MLA candidates. Candidates with the highest vote will be given the ticket of the party from that particular constituency. This system will ensure accountability towards people.