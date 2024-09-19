"One Nation, One Election" not relevant in Indian context: BLP President Dr. Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, has opposed the idea of "One Nation, One Election." Speaking on the issue, Dr Raizada said that this concept is not relevant in the Indian context as our country is multi-party democracy and the voting pattern of Indian voters varies in parliamentary and state elections. "Having lived in the USA for 21 years I know where this idea of one nation, one election is coming from. But this concept is irrelevant in an Indian context because unlike the USA, India has state parties which focus on local issues of people," said Dr Raizada.

BLP President Dr Raizada also said that in India, political parties work like organized gangs and once they come to power they involve themselves in corrupt activities, filling their pockets with taxpayers money. Elections give the opportunity to change a government and throw corrupt people out of power. That's why it's important to have state elections and parliamentary elections in different time periods. "India is a revolving door democracy in which people give chance to the party sitting in opposition to come to power in the hope that they will do better than the previous government", said Dr Raizada.

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is committed to give a good governance model to the Delhi state. BLP is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections with its commitment to social justice and eliminating corruption from the state.