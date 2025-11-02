Imposter Held For Preparing Forged Letters, Using Letterhead of Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In a significant development, the Delhi Police have apprehended an imposter for documenting forged recommendations on the official letterhead of the Delhi Chief Minister and used it to instruct private hospitals for free treatment to poor patients.

The imposter presented himself as a staff member from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and was nabbed after hospital authorities got suspicious of him over the glaring mistakes in the recommendation letters that he sent to hospitals.

He used to charge Rs 5,000 from poor and vulnerable patients for referring them to private hospitals for free treatment under the EWS category.

The accused gave letters to such people for free treatment under the EWS category. He impersonated himself as an official from the CM office and also used his fake identity in calling the hospital authorities. He also used a fake number plate on his motorcycle. Several fake letters on the letterhead of the CM's office have been recovered from his custody.