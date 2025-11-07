Delhi Assembly to hold grand event today on 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’

New Delhi, Nov 7: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will organise a special programme on Friday to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the iconic National Song “Vande Mataram”, penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875.

On this historic occasion, Speaker Vijender Gupta will unveil a commemorative plaque celebrating the milestone, said an official statement.

The event will also feature a cultural programme by artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, highlighting the spirit of patriotism and unity inspired by “Vande Mataram”.

To mark the celebration, the Delhi Legislative Assembly building will be illuminated in the colours of the National Flag in the evening.

Gupta said, “Vande Mataram” is not merely a song — it is the soul of India’s freedom movement and a timeless ode to our motherland.”