A Lasting Reminder of the Chernobyl Disaster: Video of Blue Dogs in Chernobyl Goes Viral; Internet Surprised to See Colour-Changing Dogs, Calls Them ‘Radioactive’

After four decades since the world witnessed the worst nuclear power plant disaster in human history, its aftereffects still linger. The Chernobyl disaster changed the world on April 26, 1986, as it revealed the true power and danger of nuclear energy.

Even after decades, the radiation that remains in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear plant has proven to be a lasting reminder. It became a point in history that allows us to see the consequences of nuclear power.

Recently, a video has gone viral showing dogs living in the area who have suddenly turned blue. The video clip and images were shared on social media by an organisation who are also the caretaker of these dogs. According to the caretakers, the blue dogs in Chernobyl appeared normal just a week earlier. They suggested that the animals might have come into contact with some kind of chemical substance.

In their Instagram post, the organisation stated that they were in the area trying to capture the canines for sterilisation when they noticed something unusual.

Three dogs with shades of blue in their fur. Netizens claimed that the dogs had a mystical aura, while others called them “radioactive.” The dogs are the lineage of those that lived in Chernobyl at the time of the explosion. Over time, they have developed resistance to the heavy metals present in the air.