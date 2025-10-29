A Lasting Reminder of the Chernobyl Disaster: Video of Blue Dogs in Chernobyl Goes Viral; Internet Surprised to See Colour-Changing Dogs, Calls Them ‘Radioactive’

Key Points:
Videos of stray dogs near the Chernobyl exclusion zone have gone viral.
Several dogs were spotted with blue-tinted fur.
Caretakers believe the dogs may have come into contact with chemical substances or industrial waste.
After four decades since the world witnessed the worst nuclear power plant disaster in human history, its aftereffects still linger. The Chernobyl disaster changed the world on April 26, 1986, as it revealed the true power and danger of nuclear energy.
Even after decades, the radiation that remains in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear plant has proven to be a lasting reminder. It became a point in history that allows us to see the consequences of nuclear power.
Recently, a video has gone viral showing dogs living in the area who have suddenly turned blue. The video clip and images were shared on social media by an organisation who are also the caretaker of these dogs. According to the caretakers, the blue dogs in Chernobyl appeared normal just a week earlier. They suggested that the animals might have come into contact with some kind of chemical substance.
In their Instagram post, the organisation stated that they were in the area trying to capture the canines for sterilisation when they noticed something unusual.
Three dogs with shades of blue in their fur. Netizens claimed that the dogs had a mystical aura, while others called them “radioactive.” The dogs are the lineage of those that lived in Chernobyl at the time of the explosion. Over time, they have developed resistance to the heavy metals present in the air.
“We do not know the reason, but we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening,” the organisation said. They further wrote that despite their surprising and unusual appearance, the animals are “active and healthy.”
The organisation takes care of hundreds of dogs that live within 18 miles of the explosion site. As per their records, around 250 dogs live around the nuclear power plant, out of which 225 reside in the city. The reason behind the dogs suddenly turning blue remains a mystery.
Other possible explanations for this kind of mutation among the stray dogs are being investigated by scientists. The cause could range from industrial waste to the presence of heavy metals in the environment. Reports suggest that researchers have collected fur, skin, and blood samples for investigation.
After the blast, millions of radioactive particles were released into the air. Some even say the level of radiation was much higher than that of Hiroshima and Nagasaki when the United States dropped atomic bombs on them.
The radiation from the Chernobyl explosion drifted to multiple regions through air and wind, spreading across Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. The radioactive air even reached France and Italy.
The side effects were severe, contaminating forests, farmlands, and wildlife. Many animals were born with mutations and deformities, and several people were diagnosed with cancer due to the radiation.
