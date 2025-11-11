Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort Linked to Faridabad Terror Module

One of the officers said “It was a long trail before we reached him (Umar). The car was registered in the name of a man named Salman who revealed he sold it to a man named Devender. Devender was picked up and he said he sold it to a man named Taariq. While we were looking for Taariq, we found that the car was last with Umar. We were searching for him and then found that he was inside the i20 at the time of the attack. We also found that he works in the same module as his doctor friends - Muzammil Shakil and Adil Ahmed- who were caught with 2800 kgs of RDX material.”

The explosion took place around 6:52 p.m. near a traffic signal on Lower Subhash Marg, close to the historic Red Fort monument. Forensic experts said the blast was powerful and are now examining the chemical components of the explosive used. According to reports, CCTV footage shows the car entering a nearby parking area earlier in the afternoon.

Security has been tightened across Delhi-NCR and at key installations. The Red Fort has been closed to visitors for three days as a precaution.

As the investigation deepens, authorities are focusing on the network’s cross‐border links, the movement of the vehicle, and the ownership trail of the car. Further arrests and seizures are expected in the coming days.

