Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort Linked to Faridabad Terror Module

Delhi Police linked the Red Fort car blast to a Faridabad-based terror module involving Kashmiri doctors.
The car was traced to Dr. Umar Mohammad from Pulwama, suspected to be the driver during the blast.
Red Fort was closed for three days as police launched a citywide probe into the module’s cross-border links.
On 11 November, senior officials of the Delhi Police Special Cell said the explosion of a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening has been traced to a terror module operating in Faridabad.
According to the probe, the vehicle was linked to a doctor from Pulwama, Kashmir, named Dr. Umar Mohammad, who is believed to have been driving the car at the time of the explosion. He is reported to have connections with two other doctors recently arrested in Faridabad for their role in an explosives‐hauling network. The blast is now being investigated under anti‐terror laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
One of the officers said “It was a long trail before we reached him (Umar). The car was registered in the name of a man named Salman who revealed he sold it to a man named Devender. Devender was picked up and he said he sold it to a man named Taariq. While we were looking for Taariq, we found that the car was last with Umar. We were searching for him and then found that he was inside the i20 at the time of the attack. We also found that he works in the same module as his doctor friends - Muzammil Shakil and Adil Ahmed- who were caught with 2800 kgs of RDX material.”
The explosion took place around 6:52 p.m. near a traffic signal on Lower Subhash Marg, close to the historic Red Fort monument. Forensic experts said the blast was powerful and are now examining the chemical components of the explosive used. According to reports, CCTV footage shows the car entering a nearby parking area earlier in the afternoon.
Security has been tightened across Delhi-NCR and at key installations. The Red Fort has been closed to visitors for three days as a precaution.
As the investigation deepens, authorities are focusing on the network’s cross‐border links, the movement of the vehicle, and the ownership trail of the car. Further arrests and seizures are expected in the coming days.
[Rh/SG/VP]
Suggested Reading: