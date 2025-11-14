Shaadi Season Incoming: Delhi Police Finds ‘Mama Ka Ladka’ Sleeping in Car Boot; Video Goes Viral

Big Indian weddings in every home have some things in common: cousins sleeping together, one upon another; no sleeping but more talks; and, obviously, packed cars. Weddings mean a lot of people, which leaves little space and time, and to reach on time, there will always be some seated on laps or ending up in some ridiculous spots. One such thing happened in Delhi, giving citizens the much-needed laugh amidst the recent blast chaos.



Delhi police discovered a young man named Satyam fast asleep in the boot of a car during a routine traffic check. When asked, one of the family members said, “Mama ka ladka hai” (he is the uncle’s son), clarifying that he was in the boot owing to the lack of space in the family car. The “mama ka ladka” was fast asleep in the boot with earphones on, which made it look like he was chilling in his bedroom, all comfortable in the back. Satyam had made the boot his personal spot to nap as the family was returning from a wedding with the car packed to the brim.