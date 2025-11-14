Shaadi Season Incoming: Delhi Police Finds ‘Mama Ka Ladka’ Sleeping in Car Boot; Video Goes Viral

Delhi police found Satyam, the “mama ka ladka,” sleeping in a packed wedding car boot.
The viral video gave Delhi citizens a much-needed laugh amid tense times.
Authorities confirmed he was unharmed, turning a chaotic moment into a social media sensation.
Big Indian weddings in every home have some things in common: cousins sleeping together, one upon another; no sleeping but more talks; and, obviously, packed cars. Weddings mean a lot of people, which leaves little space and time, and to reach on time, there will always be some seated on laps or ending up in some ridiculous spots. One such thing happened in Delhi, giving citizens the much-needed laugh amidst the recent blast chaos.
Delhi police discovered a young man named Satyam fast asleep in the boot of a car during a routine traffic check. When asked, one of the family members said, “Mama ka ladka hai” (he is the uncle’s son), clarifying that he was in the boot owing to the lack of space in the family car. The “mama ka ladka” was fast asleep in the boot with earphones on, which made it look like he was chilling in his bedroom, all comfortable in the back. Satyam had made the boot his personal spot to nap as the family was returning from a wedding with the car packed to the brim.
The video is making its rounds online, lightening the mood in the capital. As the boy emerged from the boot, still in dreamland with his half-sleepy eyes, police officers could barely hold back their laughter. People felt nostalgic, remembering their own such wedding incidents while watching the video. One even joked, “Satyam just upgraded sleeping in the living room to sleeping in style — with wheels.”
The viral moment served as a relief, lightening tension by evoking laughter among netizens in Delhi. Social media was then flooded with memes like, “When your cousins say ‘no space left’ and the mama ka ladka finds a solution,” and “Shaadi season level: expert unlocked.”
Amidst all the fun, authorities made sure that Satyam was unharmed, well taken care of, following the family’s “creative seating arrangement.” Now, with the viral video, it seems that not having space to sit just made him a social media sensation. So, next time, double-check the seating arrangement, especially when the mama ka ladka is hitching a ride with you. He may become the reason to make the trip memorable, with the internet as a witness. [OG]