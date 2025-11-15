Accidental Explosion at Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine—Linked to Explosives Seized in Faridabad

Nine people were killed and dozens injured in a powerful explosion inside the Nowgam police station in Srinagar late on Friday, 14 November 2025. Officials have described the incident as accidental, linking it to the recent seizure of explosive materials in Haryana’s Faridabad.

The blast took place around 11.20 p.m. while forensic experts were extracting samples from a cache of ammonium nitrate recovered during an inter-State terror module crackdown. Flames swept through the premises, setting vehicles on fire and shaking the surrounding area. Several of the injured suffered severe burn injuries and were taken to hospitals across Srinagar.

Among the dead were personnel from the Special Investigation Agency of the J&K Police, three members of the Forensic Science Laboratory, two crime scene photographers, two revenue officials, and a tailor who was assisting the team.

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat said the explosion occurred as officers were handling the volatile material under the standard examination process. “Due to the sensitive and unstable nature of the recovered material, the sampling and examination were being carried out with extreme caution. Despite all precautions, an accidental blast occurred last night,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the cause of the explosion is still being examined. Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande stated that the explosives were in the process of being transported and forwarded for forensic analysis.