Accidental Explosion at Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine—Linked to Explosives Seized in Faridabad

Key Points
An explosion inside Nowgam police station in Srinagar killed 9 and injured several more on 14 November 2025.
The explosion occured while forensic analysis was being conducted on the materials which were seized from Faridabad earlier in connection with the Delhi Blast.
Officials have ruled out any terror link and promised a probe into the incident and compensation for the victims.
Nine people were killed and dozens injured in a powerful explosion inside the Nowgam police station in Srinagar late on Friday, 14 November 2025. Officials have described the incident as accidental, linking it to the recent seizure of explosive materials in Haryana’s Faridabad.
The blast took place around 11.20 p.m. while forensic experts were extracting samples from a cache of ammonium nitrate recovered during an inter-State terror module crackdown. Flames swept through the premises, setting vehicles on fire and shaking the surrounding area. Several of the injured suffered severe burn injuries and were taken to hospitals across Srinagar.
Among the dead were personnel from the Special Investigation Agency of the J&K Police, three members of the Forensic Science Laboratory, two crime scene photographers, two revenue officials, and a tailor who was assisting the team.
J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat said the explosion occurred as officers were handling the volatile material under the standard examination process. “Due to the sensitive and unstable nature of the recovered material, the sampling and examination were being carried out with extreme caution. Despite all precautions, an accidental blast occurred last night,” he said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said the cause of the explosion is still being examined. Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande stated that the explosives were in the process of being transported and forwarded for forensic analysis.
The cache being examined at the time of the blast was part of a 2,900kg recovery made earlier this month during raids in Faridabad. The crackdown had targeted what police described as a “white collar” Jaish-e-Mohammed module, a member of which was linked to the recent Delhi blast. Officers had traced the network after pro-JeM posters were found in Srinagar’s Nowgam area on 19 October 2025.
During the security operations, another accused allegedly set off an explosion by accident. He was inside his car in traffic near Delhi’s Red Fort on 10 November 2025. Police said the blast used the same type of material stored in Faridabad. 13 people died in the explosion.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered an inquiry into the Nowgam incident and sought a detailed report. Officials stressed that no Pakistan-based group, including JeM’s PAFF, had any role in the explosion. J&K Police stated that there was “categorically no involvement” of any outfit and reiterated that the event was accidental.
An official said the seized material, including ammonium nitrate and other reagents, was stored at the police station as part of the investigation. Officers were conducting surveys and extracting samples when the explosion occurred. The total quantity of IED-making material recovered across the raids was placed at nearly 3,000 kg.
The blast was allegedly heard up to 30km away and caused severe damage to nearby buildings. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has promised compensation for the damage caused.
Top politicians and officials have expressed their condolences to the victims of the tragedy. Several have also raised questions on intelligence and procedural failures by the Central government. [Rh]
