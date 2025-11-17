Five-Year-Old Boy Falls From 22nd Floor After Getting Locked Inside Flat

A five-year-old boy in Gurugram died after accidentally falling
He fell from the 22nd-floor balcony of Pioneer Presidia Society when he got locked inside his flat.
The child climbed onto a balcony clothes stand to seek help and lost his balance.
A tragic incident occurred on November 15, 2025 in Gurugram, when a five-year-old boy fell from a building. The child died after falling from the 22nd-floor balcony of a high-rise apartment in Sector 62 on Saturday evening. The incident took place at Pioneer Presidia Society between 5:30 pm and 5:50 pm. The boy, Rudra Tej Singh, was accidentally locked inside his home and went to the balcony, where he lost his balance and fell.
According to police, Rudra was returning home after playing and was accompanied by the family’s domestic help. When they stepped out of the lift, the child ran ahead into the flat. The main door had an auto-lock system, and as soon as Rudra entered, the door shut behind him, leaving the caretaker outside.
Alone and frightened, the boy reportedly went to the balcony. He then climbed onto a clothes-drying bar or stand, possibly to call for help or attract the attention of neighbours. Police said he lost his balance and fell from the 22nd floor.
Rudra was the only child of his parents. His father, Prakash Chandra, a builder, and his mother, a doctor, were both away at work when the accident happened. The child was under the supervision of the caretaker at the time.
Residents rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said the entire incident unfolded within 10–15 minutes, leaving no time for neighbours or security staff to force open the locked door.
Police have ruled out foul play. The boy’s father provided a statement saying the death was accidental. A senior officer described it as a “deeply unfortunate accident.” The body was handed over to the family on Sunday after the post-mortem examination. An inquiry is being conducted under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The tragic fall took place at Pioneer Presidia, a luxury residential society in Sector 62, Gurugram. The society management said it would review balcony safety, digital lock systems, and child-safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. [Rh]
