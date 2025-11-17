Five-Year-Old Boy Falls From 22nd Floor After Getting Locked Inside Flat

A tragic incident occurred on November 15, 2025 in Gurugram, when a five-year-old boy fell from a building. The child died after falling from the 22nd-floor balcony of a high-rise apartment in Sector 62 on Saturday evening. The incident took place at Pioneer Presidia Society between 5:30 pm and 5:50 pm. The boy, Rudra Tej Singh, was accidentally locked inside his home and went to the balcony, where he lost his balance and fell.

According to police, Rudra was returning home after playing and was accompanied by the family’s domestic help. When they stepped out of the lift, the child ran ahead into the flat. The main door had an auto-lock system, and as soon as Rudra entered, the door shut behind him, leaving the caretaker outside.