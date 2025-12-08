“Give us 27 Months to Solve the Problem”: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Air Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday, 7 December 2025, said her government needs at least 27 months to address the city’s long-standing air pollution crisis, asserting that the problem is the result of inaction over the past 27 years. Speaking at a public event in Pitampura, she said residents would begin seeing visible improvements in governance in the next six months. Sustained air-quality gains would take more time, she added..

Her remarks come against the backdrop of citizen protests at India Gate against the ‘severe’ air quality in the national capital, where residents demanded immediate action. “I want to ask those protesting at India Gate: the problem of air pollution is not new and has been around for years. Where were your protests before?” Gupta asked. “For 27 years, nothing was done. At least give us 27 months to solve the problem.”

She argued that pollution control is a shared responsibility between government and citizens. She added that her administration is working in “mission mode” and that residents must also avoid practices that contribute to poor air quality.

At the event, Gupta distributed electric heaters to night guards of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). She said the initiative, funded through CSR contributions of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), aims to curb smoke from open fires lit during winter.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who joined the distribution, said Delhi’s air quality has shown “significant and encouraging” improvement when compared with previous years, despite a 10% rise in vehicles and over 20% growth in construction activity. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI on Sunday, however, remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 308.

Gupta criticised earlier pollution-control measures introduced by the AAP government, including the ‘odd-even’ vehicular scheme and smog towers, claiming they failed to improve air quality and amounted to large advertising expenditures. “In 11 years, they did not take any concrete measures,” she said.