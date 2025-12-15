AIIMS-Led Trial Finds Supernova Stent Safe and Effective for Stroke Treatment

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Supernova Stent -- a new and advanced brain treatment device -- has been demonstrated to be safe and effective for stroke patients, said experts at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday, who led the first clinical trial.

AIIMS Delhi was the national coordinating centre and the lead enrolling site of the GRASSROOT trial for the Supernova Stent.

“This trial is a turning point for stroke treatment in India,” said Dr. Shailesh B. Gaikwad, Professor & Head, Department of Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuroradiology, AIIMS Delhi, and National Principal Investigator of the GRASSROOT Trial.

“The Supernova stent has shown excellent safety and efficacy outcomes in the treatment of severe strokes, according to the preliminary trial results,” revealed the preliminary findings published in the reputed Journal of Neurointerventional Surgery (JNIS).