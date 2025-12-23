Cross Complaints, Viral Claims: Alleged Assault Between SpiceJet Passenger and Air India Express Pilot at Delhi’s IGI Airport

Captain Virender Sejwal has alleged that the passenger, Ankit Dewan, made casteist remarks during the altercation and issued threats against the pilot’s family members, including women and children. The airline claimed that only the passenger’s version of events had been made public, while details from the pilot’s side were missing from narratives circulating on social media.



The airline’s statement also highlighted that Dewan allegedly abused the pilot without provocation and continued despite repeated requests to stop, leading to the physical violence. The incident was eventually handled with the intervention of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The airline further stated that the issue was resolved on the spot with CISF assistance, as both parties agreed not to pursue the matter further.



However, the incident was later narrated online, following which complaints were filed with Delhi Police. Officials are now verifying the matter from both sides and reviewing statements from witnesses and security personnel. Captain Sejwal has been taken off duty as a precautionary measure following the allegations. The incident will also be assessed through an internal inquiry, even as the airline reiterated that it was a personal dispute with no involvement of the company.



“This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or his professional duties. Attempts to associate the company appear aimed at gaining attention on social media over an otherwise settled issue,” the airline said.