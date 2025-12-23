Cross Complaints, Viral Claims: Alleged Assault Between SpiceJet Passenger and Air India Express Pilot at Delhi’s IGI Airport

An alleged assault at Delhi’s IGI Airport Terminal 1 has led to cross complaints by a SpiceJet passenger and an Air India Express pilot.
The incident went viral after the passenger shared photos and allegations on social media, prompting a police probe.
Air India Express said the pilot was off duty at the time and called the claims one-sided, announcing an internal inquiry.
An alleged assault has been going viral on social media involving a SpiceJet passenger and an Air India Express pilot at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 1 on December 19, 2025. The confrontation reportedly took place at the airport’s security screening area. The matter has now involved the police, who are investigating the case after both parties filed cross-complaints. Police said they first came to know about the incident through a post on X made by the passenger and later confirmed receiving formal complaints from both him and the pilot.
The passenger, identified as Ankit Dewan, took to his social media handle on X to narrate the incident in detail, along with photographs of his bloodstained shirt and the pilot he alleged of assaulting him. Dewan was travelling with his wife and two children and was directed to use the staff-reserved security entry owing to them carrying a four-month-old infant. He alleged that airport staff were cutting the queue at the checkpoint, which he objected to. He added that one of them was Captain Virender Sejwal, who allegedly called him “anpadh” (uneducated), accusing him of not being able to read the sign that indicated the entry was limited to staff.
The exchange escalated into a verbal argument, which later took the form of violence, as per Dewan’s claims. He wrote in his post, “Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody.” He further stated that the incident ruined the family vacation and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the scene. “She saw her father get brutally assaulted,” he said.
Meanwhile, Air India Express has issued a statement on behalf of Captain Sejwal, calling the narration of events “one-sided and misleading.” The airline clarified that the pilot was travelling as a passenger at the time of the incident and was not on duty. It added, “This was a purely personal matter between two passengers and had no connection with his professional role or the airline.” The airline objected to the portrayal of the incident as a “pilot versus passenger” clash, stating that it was unfair and inaccurate.
Captain Virender Sejwal has alleged that the passenger, Ankit Dewan, made casteist remarks during the altercation and issued threats against the pilot’s family members, including women and children. The airline claimed that only the passenger’s version of events had been made public, while details from the pilot’s side were missing from narratives circulating on social media.
The airline’s statement also highlighted that Dewan allegedly abused the pilot without provocation and continued despite repeated requests to stop, leading to the physical violence. The incident was eventually handled with the intervention of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The airline further stated that the issue was resolved on the spot with CISF assistance, as both parties agreed not to pursue the matter further.
However, the incident was later narrated online, following which complaints were filed with Delhi Police. Officials are now verifying the matter from both sides and reviewing statements from witnesses and security personnel. Captain Sejwal has been taken off duty as a precautionary measure following the allegations. The incident will also be assessed through an internal inquiry, even as the airline reiterated that it was a personal dispute with no involvement of the company.
“This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or his professional duties. Attempts to associate the company appear aimed at gaining attention on social media over an otherwise settled issue,” the airline said.
