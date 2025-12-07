IndiGo Staff Shortage Crisis: Nearly 100 Flights Cancelled at Chennai Airport for 6th Day

Chennai, Dec 7: Severe air travel disruptions continued for the sixth day on Sunday as nearly 100 flights operated by IndiGo were cancelled at Chennai airport, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The large-scale cancellations triggered chaos at Chennai International Airport, where anxious travellers crowded airline counters seeking last-minute alternatives, refunds and rebookings.

With IndiGo being the dominant carrier on several busy domestic routes, the ripple effect was immediate and intense.

Airfares on other airlines shot up sharply as desperate passengers scrambled for any available seat out of the city.

The root of the crisis lies in a severe staff shortage that has hit the airline after the enforcement of stricter duty-time regulations for pilots and cabin crew.