RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges Unity Among Hindus in Bangladesh Amid Rising Violence

The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) organised a session in Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The event - “100 years of RSS, New Horizons”, a one day Lecture Series and Interactions took place at Science City, Kolkata. Addressing questions of the attendees, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat remarked that Hindus in Bangladesh must stay united.
On addressing a question about the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Mohan Bhagwat said that it is a dire situation over there. He remarked that Hindus are a minority in Bangladesh, and keeping in mind the maximum safety of the community, Hindus need to stay united. He also urged the Hindu Community worldwide to do everything in their capacity to help them.
Mohan Bhagwat also said that the Government of India must do everything in their power to defuse the situation. He added that the government might be doing something, and we might not know about it. Some things are disclosed, and some things not, he said.
Addressing the perception of RSS as anti-Muslim, Mohan Bhagwat said that the Sangh is not anti-Muslim, and people can come visit the organisation and see its functioning for themselves. He said that the Sangh is transparent in its functioning, and many people have come and observed the functioning of the organisation. They have remarked that the RSS is an organisation of people who are staunch nationalists, working for the welfare of Hindus, but not anti-Muslim.
The situation in Bangladesh exacerbated when Sharif Osman Hadi, a young political leader of Inquilab Moncho, died from fatal wounds on December 18, 2025. He was shot in Dhaka by unknown assailants, on December 12, 2025. Earlier, Bangladesh citizens were protesting at Indian High Commission offices in Bangladesh, demanding the extradition of Sheikh Hasina. The protests turned violent later, and Indian High Commissions were also attacked.
This is the second time Bangladesh is witnessing violent protests and riots, after the protests in 2024 that led to Sheikh Hasina’s ousting. Amid the ongoing protests, Md Yunus, the head of the interim government in Bangladesh has urged for calm and patience. Violence against minorities have sparked fresh tensions on the borders, with reports of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, being lynched to death in Mymensingh, surfaced on December 19, 2025.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing media queries at New Delhi, December 21, 2025 said that “India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice”.
