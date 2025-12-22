RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges Unity Among Hindus in Bangladesh Amid Rising Violence

Sangh is Not Anti-Muslim, Bhagwat Says

Addressing the perception of RSS as anti-Muslim, Mohan Bhagwat said that the Sangh is not anti-Muslim, and people can come visit the organisation and see its functioning for themselves. He said that the Sangh is transparent in its functioning, and many people have come and observed the functioning of the organisation. They have remarked that the RSS is an organisation of people who are staunch nationalists, working for the welfare of Hindus, but not anti-Muslim.

The situation in Bangladesh exacerbated when Sharif Osman Hadi, a young political leader of Inquilab Moncho, died from fatal wounds on December 18, 2025. He was shot in Dhaka by unknown assailants, on December 12, 2025. Earlier, Bangladesh citizens were protesting at Indian High Commission offices in Bangladesh, demanding the extradition of Sheikh Hasina. The protests turned violent later, and Indian High Commissions were also attacked.

This is the second time Bangladesh is witnessing violent protests and riots, after the protests in 2024 that led to Sheikh Hasina’s ousting. Amid the ongoing protests, Md Yunus, the head of the interim government in Bangladesh has urged for calm and patience. Violence against minorities have sparked fresh tensions on the borders, with reports of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, being lynched to death in Mymensingh, surfaced on December 19, 2025.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing media queries at New Delhi, December 21, 2025 said that “India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice”.

