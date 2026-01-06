Triple Murder in East Delhi: Man Turns Himself in at Laxmi Nagar Police Station After Killing Three Family Members Over Financial Distress

A 25-year-old man surrendered at Laxmi Nagar police station after allegedly killing three family members in East Delhi.
The accused claimed he poisoned and strangled his mother, sister and younger brother due to financial distress.
Delhi Police have registered an FIR and are investigating all claims, including motive and circumstances.
East Delhi was left shocked on 5 January 2026 after a 25-year-old man surrendered at the Laxmi Nagar Police Station on Monday evening after allegedly killing three of his family members. The accused has been identified as Yashveer Singh, a resident of the Mangal Bazar area.
As per police officials, the accused walked into the police station on his own at around 5 pm, confessing to the crime. He allegedly committed the murders due to financial distress, as his family was struggling to make ends meet. Police immediately dispatched a team to the residence and found the bodies of the victims inside the rented house on the first floor. The deceased have been identified as the accused’s 46-year-old mother Kavita and his siblings, 24-year-old sister Meghana and 14-year-old younger brother Mukul.
Police recorded the accused’s statement, in which he detailed the events. As per the narration, Singh went to a temple near the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on Monday morning, where he collected datura seeds from nearby plants. He later prepared laddoos from the seeds and fed them to the three family members. Subsequently, he strangled his mother and siblings with the help of a muffler in the afternoon.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Dhania confirmed the case. Police deployed a team of crime investigators and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to the scene to collect evidence. The bodies were also sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police confirmed that the case came to their notice after Singh turned himself in, and that no PCR calls were received. DCP Dhania added, “We have arrested the accused and further questioning of him and his neighbors is underway.”
The accused also stated that his family had been struggling financially, as he had been unemployed for almost six months after previously working as a driver. Singh’s father, a truck driver, has been living separately due to his work. The 25-year-old further claimed that he had earlier attempted to end his own life several times so that his family could claim a life insurance policy worth around ₹1.5 crore, but failed each time. He also alleged that his mother confronted him the previous day, asking him to kill the family first if he genuinely wanted to die and then face the consequences. These claims are being investigated, as they are based solely on the accused’s statement.
The incident has left people in the area shocked, as the family was perceived to be living a quiet and normal life. Police have registered an FIR and are collecting statements from neighbors to construct an accurate timeline of events. Police are also probing the role of the accused’s wife in the matter, given that she was not present at the time of the murders. Investigations are ongoing to verify the factors behind the tragedy, including possible mental health issues, familial discord, or other contributing factors.
