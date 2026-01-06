Triple Murder in East Delhi: Man Turns Himself in at Laxmi Nagar Police Station After Killing Three Family Members Over Financial Distress

The accused also stated that his family had been struggling financially, as he had been unemployed for almost six months after previously working as a driver. Singh’s father, a truck driver, has been living separately due to his work. The 25-year-old further claimed that he had earlier attempted to end his own life several times so that his family could claim a life insurance policy worth around ₹1.5 crore, but failed each time. He also alleged that his mother confronted him the previous day, asking him to kill the family first if he genuinely wanted to die and then face the consequences. These claims are being investigated, as they are based solely on the accused’s statement.

The incident has left people in the area shocked, as the family was perceived to be living a quiet and normal life. Police have registered an FIR and are collecting statements from neighbors to construct an accurate timeline of events. Police are also probing the role of the accused’s wife in the matter, given that she was not present at the time of the murders. Investigations are ongoing to verify the factors behind the tragedy, including possible mental health issues, familial discord, or other contributing factors.

(SY)