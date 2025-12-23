Sambhal Murder Case: UP Woman and Her Lover Kill Husband, Dispose of Remains Using a Wooden Grinder

Key Points:
A woman and her lover were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district for allegedly murdering and dismembering her husband.
Police recovered mutilated body parts from drains and the Ganga river. The accused reportedly used a wooden grinder to chop the body parts.
The accused have been charged under various sections including BNS sections 103 (murder) and 238 (disappearance of evidence).
A horrifying case of murder has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district after police arrested a woman named Ruby and her lover, Gaurav, on December 20, 2025, for murdering her husband. The plot thickened further after it was revealed that the couple orchestrated the murder once the husband discovered their illicit relationship.
A senior police official stated that the couple mutilated the victim’s body using a wooden grinder on December 22, 2025.
The unravelling of the murder plot began when the wife, Ruby, a resident of Mohalla Chunni in the Chandousi area, registered a missing report for her husband, Rahul Kumar (32). Days after the complaint was lodged, police recovered a mutilated body from a drainage near the Eidgah area, Uttar Pradesh on December 15, 2025. The unidentified body reportedly did not have a head, hands, or legs.
Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Bishnoi said in his statement, “on December 15, 2025, we found a torso. The hands and legs were missing.” He further said that police later discovered a polythene bag in a drain during the investigation, which contained a human head. “While examining the body parts, we saw the name ‘Rahul’ inked on the chest,” Bishnoi said.
The Sambhal murder case bears similarities to the horrific Meerut blue drum murder, in which a woman and her lover allegedly stabbed her merchant Navy officer husband to death and hid his dismembered body in a blue drum filled with cement.
The Uttar Pradesh Police immediately took the dismembered body in the Sambhal murder case into custody to conduct a post-mortem examination. SP Bishnoi stated, “The forensic team carried out a detailed examination, and DNA samples were collected.”
While reviewing missing reports from nearby police stations, investigators discovered that Rahul Kumar’s mobile phone had been switched off since November 18, 2025. The investigation into Kumar’s missing report subsequently led police to suspect Ruby and her potential involvement in the case.
SP Bishnoi stated that the prime suspect, Ruby, confessed to the crime and revealed that she and her lover murdered Kumar after the victim discovered their relationship. He said the accused admitted that an iron rod was among the weapons used to kill Kumar.
“The accused told police that they attacked Rahul with an iron rod and an iron pestle, killing him on the spot,” Bishnoi said. He further stated that the couple mutilated the body using a wooden grinder.
During her confession, Ruby said that when Kumar found out about her infidelity, he threatened to reveal the truth and throw her out of the house. “At that moment, I told Gaurav to finish him off,” Ruby said.
She further stated that on November 18, 2025, they hired a vehicle to dispose of the body parts. The couple dumped one bag containing the victim’s severed head and legs, along with his mobile phone, into the Ganga at Rajghat.
Before dawn the next day, the couple allegedly dumped another bag into a drain, which contained their blood-stained clothes.
Investigators have reportedly recovered all the weapons used in the murder, including the wooden grinder and iron rods. Following the couple’s arrest, they have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 103 and 238, which deal with murder and the disappearance of evidence.
