Sambhal Murder Case: UP Woman and Her Lover Kill Husband, Dispose of Remains Using a Wooden Grinder

A horrifying case of murder has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district after police arrested a woman named Ruby and her lover, Gaurav, on December 20, 2025, for murdering her husband. The plot thickened further after it was revealed that the couple orchestrated the murder once the husband discovered their illicit relationship.

A senior police official stated that the couple mutilated the victim’s body using a wooden grinder on December 22, 2025.

The unravelling of the murder plot began when the wife, Ruby, a resident of Mohalla Chunni in the Chandousi area, registered a missing report for her husband, Rahul Kumar (32). Days after the complaint was lodged, police recovered a mutilated body from a drainage near the Eidgah area, Uttar Pradesh on December 15, 2025. The unidentified body reportedly did not have a head, hands, or legs.

