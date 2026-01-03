Whistleblower Names BJP National General Secretary as Secret VIP in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case, Triggers Political Storm and Public Outrage

Key Points
Congress has demanded the arrest of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Kumar Gautam after actor Urmila Sanawar publicly named him as the “VIP” in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
Sanawar claims police are pursuing her to suppress evidence, while Uttarakhand Police say she is evading multiple notices and faces arrest if she fails to cooperate.
The Uttarakhand government insists courts have upheld the SIT probe and convictions, while residents and civil society organisations demand a CBI inquiry.
The murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19 year old receptionist whose death in 2022 sparked statewide outrage, has once again returned to the centre of Uttarakhand’s political and public discourse. Television actor Urmila Sanawar, on 24 December 2025, accused a senior BJP leader as the previously unidentified “VIP” linked to the case. She later revealed the accused ‘Gattu’ to be BJP National General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.
The controversy has escalated rapidly, drawing in the ruling BJP, the Congress, state police, and civil society, triggering protests, counter allegations and renewed scrutiny of how the investigation was handled. This is as the government reiterates that the case has already been conclusively tried and upheld by multiple courts.
The original case concerned Ankita Bhandari’s rape and murder at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh. During the initial investigation, one of Ankita’s friends told police that she was under pressure to “entertain” a VIP guest. While this claim was widely reported at the time, the “VIP” angle did not feature in the chargesheet.
In May 2025, a court in Kotdwar convicted resort owner Pulkit Arya and two employees, sentencing them to life imprisonment. Pulkit Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the party after the murder.
The case resurfaced after Sanawar, who was the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, released videos alleging that the “VIP” in question was Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Sanawar alleged that Rathore had named Gautam during private conversations.
According to Sanawar, Rathore had married her under false pretenses, keeping his earlier marriage secret. She intended to leave him, she said, but was convinced to stay in the marriage by a senior BJP leader. The two of them began getting into fights frequently, she continued, which would frighten her. She began recording their conversations.
In an interview, aired on 26 December 2025, Sanawar said that Rathore would use Gautam’s name to frighten her. It was during one of these conversations when Rathore revealed that Gautam – referred to as ‘Gattu’ – had six-seven women, an illegitimate child, and was behind the murder of Bhandari, Sanawar said. Rathore has filed a case of blackmailing against Sanawar.
Sanawar went on to release audio recordings in which Rathore names Gautam as the VIP. The alleged recordings suggested that senior BJP leaders frequented the resort and that Ankita’s refusal to comply with demands led to her murder. She further alleged that attempts were made to tamper with or suppress evidence during the initial investigation. Sanawar has said she is willing to submit the materials as evidence, but only after ensuring its preservation and her own safety. She has also alleged that she is being pressured and intimidated for speaking out.
The BJP has categorically rejected the allegations. Gautam has described the claims as defamatory and politically motivated, saying he has written to the CM’s office seeking a formal inquiry. In a video message, Gautam said he would quit public life if the allegations were proven and warned of defamation proceedings against those naming him without evidence. He has maintained that his decades-long political career is being targeted through what he calls a smear campaign.
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said the state government is open to any investigation if credible evidence is produced. He noted that the trial court, the Uttarakhand High Court and the Supreme Court had all upheld the Special Investigation Team’s probe and rejected demands for a CBI inquiry. Uniyal said that taking action solely on unverified allegations could weaken the legal case and benefit those already convicted. He added that anyone presenting evidence would be provided security.
The Congress has seized on the allegations, staging protests across Uttarakhand and demanding Gautam’s arrest. Party leaders have accused the BJP of using its influence to shield senior figures during the original investigation. Congress spokespersons have questioned why the burden of producing evidence is being placed on the public rather than investigative agencies. They have argued that allegations involving senior leaders require an independent probe to restore public trust.
Civil society groups, opposition parties, and Uttarakhand residents have also held demonstrations, including a protest outside the CM’s residence, as demands for a fresh investigation and transparency grow louder. Ankita Bhandari’s father said that protests will continue until the government accepts the demand for a CBI probe.
Parallel to the political battle, Uttarakhand Police have launched a search for Sanawar after she failed to appear in response to multiple notices issued since her allegations, following which multiple FIRs were registered at different police stations. Police officials say teams have been sent to trace her and that proceedings for her arrest will be initiated if she continues to evade questioning. The state’s Special Task Force has also been directed to assist in locating her. Police have said the seriousness of the allegations and Sanawar’s repeated non appearance prompted the intensified search.
Sanawar, however, has claimed that police are “hunting her down” to silence her and suppress evidence. In recent videos, she said she feared for her safety and alleged administrative pressure after she named senior political figures.
More than three years after Ankita Bhandari’s death, the case remains a deeply sensitive issue in Uttarakhand. While the government insists that justice has been delivered through convictions and court scrutiny, the revival of the unresolved VIP question has reopened public anger and distrust.
