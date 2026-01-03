Whistleblower Names BJP National General Secretary as Secret VIP in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case, Triggers Political Storm and Public Outrage

The murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19 year old receptionist whose death in 2022 sparked statewide outrage, has once again returned to the centre of Uttarakhand’s political and public discourse. Television actor Urmila Sanawar, on 24 December 2025, accused a senior BJP leader as the previously unidentified “VIP” linked to the case. She later revealed the accused ‘Gattu’ to be BJP National General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

The controversy has escalated rapidly, drawing in the ruling BJP, the Congress, state police, and civil society, triggering protests, counter allegations and renewed scrutiny of how the investigation was handled. This is as the government reiterates that the case has already been conclusively tried and upheld by multiple courts.

The original case concerned Ankita Bhandari’s rape and murder at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh. During the initial investigation, one of Ankita’s friends told police that she was under pressure to “entertain” a VIP guest. While this claim was widely reported at the time, the “VIP” angle did not feature in the chargesheet.

In May 2025, a court in Kotdwar convicted resort owner Pulkit Arya and two employees, sentencing them to life imprisonment. Pulkit Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the party after the murder.