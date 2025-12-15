Meet Rajani Pandit, India’s First Female Detective—The ‘Lady James Bond’ Who Once Cut Her Foot to Escape a Murderer

Key Points:
Rajani Pandit is India’s first female detective, breaking social norms in the 1980s.
She has solved over 75,000 cases, often going undercover using disguises.
Her life inspired the documentary Lady James Bond by Dinkar Rao.
The tales of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective, Sherlock Holmes, are the most prominent examples of detective fiction. A tall man with a British accent and a keen eye for details missed by most people, Holmes embodies the popular image of a detective.
However, contrary to this common narrative and description, not every story follows the same pattern or mystery. In fact, many chronicles of detectives driven to solve puzzles have never stated that the investigator must be a man or a woman.
There are many stories of female detectives from around the world, such as Kate Warne—the United States’ first female detective—who helped uncover a potential plot to assassinate 16th US president Abraham Lincoln in 1861. Among the plethora of detectives found in tales of murder, crime, and magnifying glasses, one such story is that of Rajani Pandit, India’s own “Lady James Bond.”
Rajani Pandit became a detective in the 1980s, challenging social norms and paving a new career path for women at the time. She is Ranjani Pandit—- India’s first female detective.
Her journey as a detective began while she was studying at Ruparel College in Mumbai, Maharashtra. One of her friends became involved with a dubious group of people at the time. Worried about her friend’s safety, Rajani decided to inform her parents. However, they refused to believe her, as they could not accept the idea of their daughter’s image being tarnished.
Like the determined detective she would later become, Rajani chose to present the family with solid evidence, gathered through her keen observational and investigative skills. When she showed the evidence to her friend’s father, he was shocked to learn the truth. Even today, Rajani recalls that moment from decades ago, when her friend’s father exclaimed, “You are a spy!”
Rajani Pandit’s life had humble beginnings, like those of many middle-class families. She was born in Maharashtra in 1961 to Shantaram Pandit, who was a sub-inspector in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Rajani’s fascination with solving puzzles may have developed at home, where, as a young girl, she watched her father work for the CID.
Despite his background in investigative work, her father never encouraged her choice of profession. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Rajani explained how her father confronted her upon learning that she wanted to become a detective: “Once my dad found out, he reminded me of how dangerous this profession is—but if he could do it, so could I!”
She founded her investigative agency, the Rajani Investigative Bureau, in 1986. Over the past four decades, Rajani has constantly changed her countenance for the sake of her work.
She has posed as a domestic helper, a street vendor, and even a pregnant woman to solve murders, uncover affairs, and investigate scams. What began as a solo effort grew into a full-fledged investigative agency by 2010, employing around 30 detectives.
Her agency is well known for its diverse case portfolio, which primarily includes marital disputes and suspected affairs, but also extends to murder cases, missing persons, and even investigations involving political figures.
In an appearance on a podcast with Chavvi Mittal on January 17, 2025, Detective Rajani Pandit spoke about the dire consequences and threats she faces in her profession. “Maine jab se pesha apnaaya hai, tab se maut mere saath hi hai (Ever since I chose this profession, death has been by my side),” said Detective Pandit.
In 1988, Rajani came across one of the most shocking cases of her career. The case had everything—murder, an undercover operation, disguises, and an affair. She went undercover as a domestic helper to unravel a homicide.
The case revolved around a woman involved in an extramarital affair who was suspected of murdering her husband. To crack the case, Rajani posed as a house help and worked at the suspect’s home for six months. Although suspicion was raised against the woman, her alibi initially saved her from the clutches of the law. Even her own son suspected that his father had been murdered by his mother.
One night, Rajani overheard the woman and her lover arguing. She immediately tried to record their conversation but was caught hiding. She later came up with a plan to create a distraction.
Taking a kitchen knife, she deliberately injured her foot, causing heavy bleeding. Seeing the blood, her employer told her to go to the hospital. Instead, Rajani ran straight to the police station. Shortly afterward, the police arrived at the scene and arrested both the lovers.
In 2018, she was arrested for allegedly collecting call detail records (CDRs) for her clients. Rajani was listed among other detectives accused of collecting and selling CDRs.
From solving crimes to facing constant threats, Rajani Pandit has solved over 75,000 cases over the span of four decades. Her life has inspired many women and has even influenced the worlds of cinema and art. Dinkar Rao’s documentary film Lady James Bond is based on the life of India’s first female detective, Rajani Pandit.
