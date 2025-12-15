Meet Rajani Pandit, India’s First Female Detective—The ‘Lady James Bond’ Who Once Cut Her Foot to Escape a Murderer

The tales of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective, Sherlock Holmes, are the most prominent examples of detective fiction. A tall man with a British accent and a keen eye for details missed by most people, Holmes embodies the popular image of a detective.

However, contrary to this common narrative and description, not every story follows the same pattern or mystery. In fact, many chronicles of detectives driven to solve puzzles have never stated that the investigator must be a man or a woman.

There are many stories of female detectives from around the world, such as Kate Warne—the United States’ first female detective—who helped uncover a potential plot to assassinate 16th US president Abraham Lincoln in 1861. Among the plethora of detectives found in tales of murder, crime, and magnifying glasses, one such story is that of Rajani Pandit, India’s own “Lady James Bond.”

Rajani Pandit became a detective in the 1980s, challenging social norms and paving a new career path for women at the time. She is Ranjani Pandit—- India’s first female detective.