Cold Wave and Severe Pollution Trigger Surge in Heart and Respiratory Illnesses in Delhi, AIIMS Expert Warns

New Delhi, Jan 13: Cold waves with dipping temperatures, along with severe air pollution, are driving a sharp rise in heart and respiratory illnesses in the national capital, said health experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The experts highlighted the precautions that should be taken in various comorbidities and extremes of age, and the precautions one can take when there is any health issue.

Prof. Rajiv Narang, HOD, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, shared how to deal with conditions like coronary artery disease and cardiovascular disease in these extreme cold conditions, which occur mainly due to reduced blood supply to the heart muscles.

"It is very cold these days, and there is much discussion about how to take care of your health. When it comes to heart disease, there are a few important things to keep in mind. Especially during winter, there is a tendency for blood pressure to rise,” Narang told IANS.