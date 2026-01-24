Woman Arrested in Delhi for Using Fake Diplomatic Plates to Access High-Security Areas Ahead of Republic Day

A special team led by Inspector Daleep Kumar conducted surveillance in the Vasant Vihar area, which houses several foreign missions. During initial questioning, the woman claimed to be associated with a foreign embassy but failed to name the mission or produce any valid diplomatic credentials or vehicle documents.

The SUV, three forged embassy number plates, a mobile phone, and the vehicle’s sale documents were seized, and she was taken to the Crime Branch office for further interrogation.

During questioning, Begum admitted that she had purchased the Innova from a foreign embassy auction in November 2024 but never transferred the vehicle into her name. To move freely through restricted and high-security zones, she allegedly replaced the original registration plates with forged diplomatic ones, police said.