Woman Arrested in Delhi for Using Fake Diplomatic Plates to Access High-Security Areas Ahead of Republic Day

A woman from Assam has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly impersonating a foreign diplomat and using forged diplomatic registration plates on a luxury vehicle to gain unrestricted access to high-security and diplomatic areas of the national capital, days ahead of the January 26, 2026 Republic Day celebrations.
The accused, identified as Dr Ashma Begum, in her 40s and a resident of Guwahati, was arrested on January 15, 2026, by the Delhi Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC). Delhi Police said she was frequently seen visiting embassies and other sensitive zones in New Delhi while driving a Toyota Innova SUV fitted with fake foreign embassy number plates, allegedly to avoid routine security checks.
A special team led by Inspector Daleep Kumar conducted surveillance in the Vasant Vihar area, which houses several foreign missions. During initial questioning, the woman claimed to be associated with a foreign embassy but failed to name the mission or produce any valid diplomatic credentials or vehicle documents.
The SUV, three forged embassy number plates, a mobile phone, and the vehicle’s sale documents were seized, and she was taken to the Crime Branch office for further interrogation.
During questioning, Begum admitted that she had purchased the Innova from a foreign embassy auction in November 2024 but never transferred the vehicle into her name. To move freely through restricted and high-security zones, she allegedly replaced the original registration plates with forged diplomatic ones, police said.
Begum told police that she is a graduate and claimed to have served as the all-India secretary of a political party for four years. She also said she had worked as a consultant with a foreign embassy and is currently involved in consultancy work for African students seeking admission to educational institutions.
“She initially claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy. However, she could not name the mission or produce any valid diplomatic or ownership documents for the vehicle. She was taken for questioning,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, according to PTI.
A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The accused has been remanded to six days of police custody, and further investigation is underway.
