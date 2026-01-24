Delhi Police Register FIR Against US-Based Khalistani Separatist Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Over Republic Day Threats, Security Tightened

Key Points:
An FIR has been filed against Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on January 23, 2026. Pannun has also been designated as a terrorist by the government of India. The FIR was registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell. According to the FIR, Pannun is accused of issuing threats to disturb the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has filed the case under section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), section 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita).
According to the Police, Pannun released a purported 2 minute video clip on social media, contents of which promoted Khalistani activities. Pannun allegedly claimed that posters containing anti-India slogans and pro-Khalistani slogans were placed across Delhi. Delhi Police officials also informed the media that searches were conducted in Rohini and Dabri, the areas where Pannun claimed the posters were put up.
The Delhi Police mentioned about the aforementioned update in a post on X, on January 24, 2026. Additionally, the Delhi Police have also made extensive security arrangements, with the deployment of over 30,000 Police personnel and more than 70 companies of paramilitary forces. Multiple security layers, including barricades, checkpoints, and anti-drone units among others are in place. Posters of wanted terrorists have been put up at major transit and market locations to boost vigilance among security forces and the public.
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been known for issuing similar threats previously, before crucial occasions of national importance. Delhi Police said that they are investigating the matter, and also informed the public to be aware, avoiding spreading any kind of rumours until the investigation concludes. The Police also added that preliminary investigations conducted show that no provocative posters were found, however further examination is underway.
Pannun is a US citizen, and he has also claimed to be a citizen of Canada as well. He is the head of Sikhs for Justice, an organisation banned by India, that has its presence in US and Canada. Pannun has threatened several Indian leaders, including PM Modi and President Murmu through his videos on social media, and also issued threats of terrorist related activities in India. He is an outright advocate of Khalistan, demanding a separate state carved out from the sovereign territory of India.
Pannun released a video back in October 2024, threatening an Air India flight. He claimed that an attack could occur on Air India flights between November 1, 2024 and November 19, 2024. However, no such attack happened, Indian authorities had tightened their vigil in the airspace.
The NIA (National Investigation Agency) previously booked Pannun under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) in September 2025. He was booked under the charges for announcing a reward of Rs. 11 crores to stop PM Modi from unfurling the Tricolour on Independence day. The Government of India has filed cases against him in the past over alleged secessionist actions and conspiracy to incite rebellion and unrest.
Security across India has been revamped and increased prior to the Republic Day celebrations 2026. Previously, Intelligence agencies intercepted a coded message ‘26-26’ suggesting possible terror threats from anti-national elements. In response, anti-terror squads have been deployed, security checkposts increased and forces placed on high alert nationwide.
Several inputs received by Intelligence agencies suggest Pakistan-based terrorist groups might be planning coordinated strikes or suicide attacks, potentially targeting Delhi during the Republic Day parade or significant sites like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Apart from Delhi, heightened vigilance and enforcement have been reported at key locations including Jammu and Kashmir, where forces have bolstered security around event venues such as Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.
