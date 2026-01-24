Delhi Police Register FIR Against US-Based Khalistani Separatist Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Over Republic Day Threats, Security Tightened

The Delhi Police mentioned about the aforementioned update in a post on X, on January 24, 2026. Additionally, the Delhi Police have also made extensive security arrangements, with the deployment of over 30,000 Police personnel and more than 70 companies of paramilitary forces. Multiple security layers, including barricades, checkpoints, and anti-drone units among others are in place. Posters of wanted terrorists have been put up at major transit and market locations to boost vigilance among security forces and the public.

Pannun’s Previous Threats and Air India Warning

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been known for issuing similar threats previously, before crucial occasions of national importance. Delhi Police said that they are investigating the matter, and also informed the public to be aware, avoiding spreading any kind of rumours until the investigation concludes. The Police also added that preliminary investigations conducted show that no provocative posters were found, however further examination is underway.

Pannun is a US citizen, and he has also claimed to be a citizen of Canada as well. He is the head of Sikhs for Justice, an organisation banned by India, that has its presence in US and Canada. Pannun has threatened several Indian leaders, including PM Modi and President Murmu through his videos on social media, and also issued threats of terrorist related activities in India. He is an outright advocate of Khalistan, demanding a separate state carved out from the sovereign territory of India.

Pannun released a video back in October 2024, threatening an Air India flight. He claimed that an attack could occur on Air India flights between November 1, 2024 and November 19, 2024. However, no such attack happened, Indian authorities had tightened their vigil in the airspace.

The NIA (National Investigation Agency) previously booked Pannun under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) in September 2025. He was booked under the charges for announcing a reward of Rs. 11 crores to stop PM Modi from unfurling the Tricolour on Independence day. The Government of India has filed cases against him in the past over alleged secessionist actions and conspiracy to incite rebellion and unrest.

See Also: “Aaj Hum Baat Karna Chahenge Pure Hindustan se” Says Somalia Deputy PM Surprises Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai by Speaking Fluent Hindi at Davos Interview