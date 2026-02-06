Delhi High Court Strikes Down NMC’s Blanket Ban on Medical Student Migration, Calls It Arbitrary and Violative of Equality Rights

New Delhi, Feb 5: The Delhi High Court has struck down a provision of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, which imposed a blanket ban on migration of medical students from one institution to another, holding it to be "manifestly unreasonable and arbitrary" and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

A division bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ruled that a complete prohibition on migration fails to account for exceptional and deserving cases, particularly involving persons with disabilities, and cannot be justified on grounds of administrative convenience or apprehensions of misuse.

The CJ Upadhyaya-led bench was hearing a petition filed by a medical student with 40 per cent visual impairment, who sought migration to a medical college in Delhi due to the deterioration of his eye condition, caused by the harsh climatic conditions in Rajasthan’s Barmer.