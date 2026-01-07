NMC Withdraws Recognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College Over Lapses; Students to Be Relocated

However, the composition of the first batch triggered widespread protests in Jammu. Several BJP leaders, right-wing organisations, and local trade bodies opposed the admission list, arguing that since the college is run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board—funded largely through donations from Hindu pilgrims—it should primarily admit Hindu students. These groups later formed a joint platform and demanded either a rollback of the admissions or the closure of the college.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah repeatedly warned against the communalisation of education and raised concerns over student safety amid escalating tensions. He urged the Centre to shut down the institution and relocate students to other colleges. “We don’t need this college. It’s not worth being a medical college. Shut it down, and we will arrange education for these students in other colleges,” Abdullah said, adding that introducing religion into admissions would violate constitutional principles.

On the evening of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the LoP after a surprise inspection found “gross and substantial” deficiencies. According to the commission, the institute suffered from inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of qualified full-time teaching staff and resident doctors.