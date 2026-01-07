NMC Withdraws Recognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College Over Lapses; Students to Be Relocated

The National Medical Commission revoked SMVDIME’s permission to run its MBBS course citing serious lapses in minimum standards.
The decision came amid intense protests over the college’s admission list, in which 42 of 50 seats were filled by Muslim students
All affected students will be accommodated in other recognised medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn recognition of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu’s Reasi district, citing serious lapses in the minimum standards required to run an MBBS course. With immediate effect, the college’s Letter of Permission (LoP) for 50 MBBS seats for the 2025–26 academic year has been revoked. All students currently enrolled will be transferred to other recognised medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.
The decision comes amid a prolonged political and communal controversy surrounding the institute’s admission list. Of the 50 MBBS seats, 42 were filled by Muslim students, while only eight were taken by Hindu students from Jammu. The admissions were conducted strictly on the basis of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) merit list, with 85 per cent of seats reserved for domicile candidates, in line with National Medical Commission guidelines.
However, the composition of the first batch triggered widespread protests in Jammu. Several BJP leaders, right-wing organisations, and local trade bodies opposed the admission list, arguing that since the college is run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board—funded largely through donations from Hindu pilgrims—it should primarily admit Hindu students. These groups later formed a joint platform and demanded either a rollback of the admissions or the closure of the college.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah repeatedly warned against the communalisation of education and raised concerns over student safety amid escalating tensions. He urged the Centre to shut down the institution and relocate students to other colleges. “We don’t need this college. It’s not worth being a medical college. Shut it down, and we will arrange education for these students in other colleges,” Abdullah said, adding that introducing religion into admissions would violate constitutional principles.
On the evening of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the LoP after a surprise inspection found “gross and substantial” deficiencies. According to the commission, the institute suffered from inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of qualified full-time teaching staff and resident doctors.
To safeguard students’ interests, the commission authorised the Jammu and Kashmir administration to accommodate all affected MBBS students in other medical colleges within the Union Territory as supernumerary seats, ensuring that no student loses a medical seat.
The BJP welcomed the decision, framing it as an issue of academic standards rather than politics. BJP MLA R.S. Pathania termed the withdrawal “quality over quantity,” stating that the move reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to maintaining educational standards.
Official sources reiterated that SMVDIME is not a minority institution and that admissions were carried out strictly in accordance with NEET merit and NMC norms. Officials also clarified that no additional Hindu candidates opted for the college after counselling, resulting in the remaining seats being filled by Muslim students.
With the withdrawal of recognition, Jammu and Kashmir has effectively lost one medical college in the Union Territory.

