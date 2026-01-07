Clashes Erupt During MCD Demolition Drive Near Turkman Gate Mosque in Central Delhi Following High Court Order

Civic authorities conducted the operation, describing the land adjoining the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque and nearby areas close to Ramlila Ground as unauthorised structures. MCD officials clarified that the action was taken in accordance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court regarding encroachments at Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate. The drive was said to be part of the MCD’s broader city-wide anti-encroachment campaign.

The demolition led to the gathering of a large group of local residents who protested against the action, raising slogans outside the mosque. Some of them reportedly began pelting stones at security personnel, escalating the situation. The situation was brought under control to prevent further violence through the firing of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, as adequate force had been deployed in anticipation of resistance. Delhi Police further stated that five police personnel were injured in the incident, with no major civilian injuries reported.

DCP Nidhin Valsan told ANI, “Stones were pelted at the police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Apart from that, the overall process was very smooth. As soon as we get the CCTV footage, ground footage and body camera footage, we will identify the miscreants and take legal action.”