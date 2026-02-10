Delhi’s BJP Government Withdraws Cases Filed by AAP Against Centre, L-G and Bureaucrats

What Cases Have Been Withdrawn?

Among the cases withdrawn were those challenging the appointment of the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The selection of the DERC chair had been contested by the former AAP government, which had argued that the elected government should have a decisive role in appointments to statutory bodies affecting public utilities such as electricity.

Another major category of cases related to control over service matters, including the posting and transfer of bureaucrats serving in the Delhi government. These disputes were part of a long running conflict over whether administrative control rested primarily with the elected government or with the L-G acting on behalf of the Centre. The issue had led to repeated standoffs between ministers and officials, as well as intervention by the judiciary. One such contention was the appointment of lawyers to represent the Delhi government in cases arising from the 2020 Delhi riots and the farmers’ protest.

The Delhi government has also withdrawn cases linked to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in the Capital. The former AAP administration had raised objections to aspects of the scheme’s rollout, leading to legal challenges over funding patterns, administrative authority and the role of the Centre in Delhi’s public health infrastructure.

Funding related disputes formed another significant component of the cases. These included concerns surrounding the release and utilisation of funds for the Delhi Jal Board, the statutory body responsible for water supply and sewage management in the city.

Another dispute that has now been closed concerned the constitution of a high level committee to address pollution in the Yamuna river. The AAP government had earlier approached the courts over the formation and mandate of such committees, contending that decision making on environmental governance in the Capital was being taken out of the hands of the elected administration.

Litigation in these cases had repeatedly reached constitutional courts.