Delhi’s BJP Government Withdraws Cases Filed by AAP Against Centre, L-G and Bureaucrats

Key Points
The BJP government in Delhi has withdrawn several cases against the Centre, L-G and senior bureaucrats in state, filed earlier by the AAP.
Official sources that AAP had filed 20 such cases, including 12 against the LG, mainly arising from prolonged administrative and policy disputes which centred on the division of powers between the AAP and the Centre.
Cases focused on appointments to administrative and regulatory committees, lawyers to represent the government in disputes, and bureaucrats. They also covered the implementation of schemes and fund allocation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi has withdrawn all cases previously filed by the Aam Aadmi Party against the Central government, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and several senior bureaucrats during its tenure, officials announced on 9 February 2026.
According to official sources, AAP had filed 20 such cases, including 12 against the L-G. Soon after assuming office, the new government sought early hearings to withdraw the cases. “A lot of these cases were politically motivated with an intention to harm the Delhi government’s projects and schemes,” a government official told The Indian Express. Most of the cases arose from prolonged administrative and policy disputes which centred on the division of powers between the AAP and the Centre.
Among the cases withdrawn were those challenging the appointment of the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The selection of the DERC chair had been contested by the former AAP government, which had argued that the elected government should have a decisive role in appointments to statutory bodies affecting public utilities such as electricity.
Another major category of cases related to control over service matters, including the posting and transfer of bureaucrats serving in the Delhi government. These disputes were part of a long running conflict over whether administrative control rested primarily with the elected government or with the L-G acting on behalf of the Centre. The issue had led to repeated standoffs between ministers and officials, as well as intervention by the judiciary. One such contention was the appointment of lawyers to represent the Delhi government in cases arising from the 2020 Delhi riots and the farmers’ protest.
The Delhi government has also withdrawn cases linked to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in the Capital. The former AAP administration had raised objections to aspects of the scheme’s rollout, leading to legal challenges over funding patterns, administrative authority and the role of the Centre in Delhi’s public health infrastructure.
Funding related disputes formed another significant component of the cases. These included concerns surrounding the release and utilisation of funds for the Delhi Jal Board, the statutory body responsible for water supply and sewage management in the city.
Another dispute that has now been closed concerned the constitution of a high level committee to address pollution in the Yamuna river. The AAP government had earlier approached the courts over the formation and mandate of such committees, contending that decision making on environmental governance in the Capital was being taken out of the hands of the elected administration.
Litigation in these cases had repeatedly reached constitutional courts.
Officials said the BJP led government’s decision to withdraw these cases reflects a shift in approach towards governance and Centre-State relations in the National Capital Territory. By ending the litigation, the BJP has signalled its intent to resolve issues through administrative coordination rather than prolonged court battles.
The move is expected to reduce the volume of cases involving the Delhi government pending before various courts. Over the years, the frequent legal confrontations between the AAP government and the Centre had contributed to an environment of institutional friction, with governance often shaped by interim judicial orders.
Sources indicated that the withdrawal process involved filing appropriate applications before the concerned courts, seeking permission to discontinue proceedings. In several instances, early listings were requested to expedite the process and bring formal closure to the disputes. In May 2025, the Supreme Court had granted permission to the government to withdraw seven such cases.
With the cases withdrawn, attention is now likely to shift to how the Delhi government and the Centre manage shared responsibilities in areas such as public services, infrastructure, health and environmental management. Effectiveness of this new approach will depend on whether institutional cooperation replaces the adversarial relationship that had defined the previous phase.
While effective governance going forward will be a welcome change for the Capital, it will also provide concrete proof of the Centre’s interference in the previous government’s administrative efforts.
