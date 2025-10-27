Chhath Puja 2025: 'Fake Ghat' for PM's Yamuna Dip—AAP Criticizes, BJP Defends

Another political spat has broken out between the AAP and the incumbent BJP in Delhi during the runup to the final day of Chhath Puja.

On Sunday, 26 October 2025, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of creating a ‘fake ghat’ by the Yamuna specifically for PM Modi. The ghat was filled with filtered water “so that the Prime Minister can take a dip for cameras,” Bharadwaj said.

The AAP said that the BJP was playing for votes ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. The BJP countered the allegations, asserting that the AAP was “opposing the cleaning of the Yamuna” out of political frustration.

The Fake Ghat

Bharadwaj, Delhi’s former Water Minister, went live on ‘X’ on the third day of Chhath Puja where he revealed that the BJP “built a fake Yamuna” at Vasudev Ghat near ISBT. He alleged that the ghat was filled with water from the Wazirabad Treatment Plant, which provided Delhi’s drinking water supply.

He declared that the move was a publicity stunt undertaken with the upcoming Bihar polls in mind. He argued that other ghats on the Yamuna remained severely polluted, posing severe health risk to devotees.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi always takes care of his health,” Bharadwaj said in a press conference, “That is why they have created this fake river of filtered water for him, while the ghats for poor Purvanchali people are left on the real Yamuna full of filth and excreta. Even if Purvanchalis die, the BJP’s propaganda must go on.”

He cited a recent report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) which stated that high faecal coliform levels in the Yamuna made the water unfit for bathing. He also criticised the BJP for using a defoaming chemical which the party itself had called ‘toxic’ years earlier. Earlier, on 24 October 2025, he had shown up at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s office with a bottle of water from the Yamuna and challenged her to drink it on camera.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of “risking people’s health and faith for Bihar votes,” while “adopting new tricks to hide their lie.” He went on to demand an open debate on the issue. Senior AAP leaders also joined the fray on social media.