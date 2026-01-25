Government Accountability Questioned: Why Was Sanjeev Khirwar Appointed MCD Commissioner Despite Thyagraj Stadium Dog-Walking Controversy and Allegations of Administrative Misuse?

Athletes And Coaches Complained Against Sanjeev Khirwar

Several athletes and coaches complained against Khirwar, stating that he misused his administrative powers to disrupt their practice sessions. They also said that the stadium was not for personal use of anybody, it was for training athletes and conducting sporting events. The practice sessions usually lasted till about 8:00 pm or 8:30 pm, under stadium floodlights. However, coaches and athletes claimed that Khirwar’s personal use of the stadium hindered their training progress.

Sanjeev Khirwar And Rinku Dhugga Transferred Swiftly

Following the controversy, the Union Government took notice of the issue and made immediate transfer of both Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga. While Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh, his wife Rinku Dhugga was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. However, Rinku Dhugga was made to compulsorily retire by the Union Government in August 2023, citing larger public interest.

She later appealed before the Central Administrative Tribunal in 2024, which ordered her reinstatement to services in August 2025. However, the government challenged the decision later, and official public records do not show her reinstatement at the time.

Sanjeev Khirwar took over his new duties from Thursday, January 22, 2026 as the MCD Commissioner. Previously, Ashwini Kumar, a 1992 IAS batch officer was the MCD commissioner, who has now been transferred to another senior administrative post in Jammu and Kashmir. Many residents have expressed their concerns on Khirwar’s appointment, asking how can such a crucial post be given to an officer who has been involved in administrative neglect?

